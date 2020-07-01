The makers of Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into The Shadows have finally dropped the trailer on Wednesday. The trailer follows the journey of Avinash Sabharwal, as he and his wife delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter, Siya. In the pursuit for justice, senior inspector Kabir Sawant takes the lead of the case, amidst the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime Branch. Obstacles face the investigation at every turn, and as the couple get closer to the truth, the kidnapper’s unusual demands place them in a series of grievous situations.

Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the all-new psychological crime thriller sees Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut, playing a doting father in search of his missing daughter. The Amazon Original Series also sees the return of acclaimed actor Amit Sadh in his award-winning role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. This Original Series also features one of South India’s leading actors, Nithya Menen, who makes her digital debut. Actor Saiyami Kher also joins the cast in a prominent role.

“There has been immense anticipation for the show since we revealed its first look. We are excited to tease the audience with what lies in store in this emotional; psychological thriller” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “The launch of Breathe: Into The Shadows underscores our promise to provide Prime members with riveting, home-grown narratives that will appeal to audiences not just in India, but right across the world,” she added.

“Excitement around the new season of Breathe has been rapidly building ever since we dropped the first-look of the series. With the trailer being launched today, we hope to take fans even closer to the new world of Breathe: Into The Shadows and give them a glimpse of what lies in store. We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video once again to bring an all-new series of Breathe: Into The Shadows to the screen,” said Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment. “This show brings together some of the most exciting talent in the business, both in front of and behind the camera, and Abundantia Entertainment is proud to share this with the world.”

Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, the much-awaited show is all set to release on 10th July 2020 only on Amazon Prime Video.