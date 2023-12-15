Wamiqa Gabbi grateful to join Varun Dhawan in Atlee’s VD18

Embarking on a cinematic journey filled with excitement and anticipation, Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to grace the silver screen in the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Atlee Kumar collaboration, tentatively titled VD18. The dynamic actress, known for her stellar performances, recently shared her enthusiasm as she commences shooting for this action-packed entertainer, marking a splendid start to the year 2024.

Teaming up with the charismatic Varun Dhawan and the talented Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi expressed her delight at being part of such an illustrious project. Under the visionary direction of Atlee Kumar and alongside the creative talents of her co-stars, Wamiqa sees this collaboration as a thrilling and enriching experience. In a recent statement, she remarked, “Being a part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir’s visionary direction is a creative journey I’m eager to explore.”

Reflecting on the transformative year that was 2023, Wamiqa Gabbi conveyed her deep gratitude for the opportunities it brought. The actress emphasized that 2023 opened doors to new beginnings, making her eternally thankful for the growth and experiences it bestowed upon her. Commencing the shooting for VD18 serves as the perfect curtain call for the year, allowing Wamiqa to wrap up 2023 on a high note.

Expressing sheer joy and enthusiasm for the project, Wamiqa shared, “It’s moments like these that remind me why I love what I do, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen.” Currently, the actress finds herself shuttling between the bustling city of Mumbai and the picturesque landscapes of Kochi to fulfill her shooting commitments, embodying the dedication and hard work she brings to her craft.

As Wamiqa Gabbi steps into the world of VD18, audiences are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of this cinematic masterpiece, anticipating the mesmerizing performances and the magic that this talented ensemble is set to deliver on the big screen.