Vivek Oberoi reveals he convinced himself to stay single forever after heartbreak

Before his marriage to Priyanka Alva in 2010, ‘Omkara’ actor Vivek Oberoi had his fair share of high-profile relationships. Some of these were even a matter of intense public scrutiny. In a recent interaction, the actor delved into how people handle heartbreak with extreme measures. Drawing from his experience, he revealed vowing to be single forever after he was left heartbroken.

In his recent interaction with MensXP, Vivek talked about how extreme measures make one lose touch with themselves. He stated that some vent to their friends, start slamming their exes, and resort to drinking. On the other hand, some decide to never commit and keep on casually dating. “Others go in the opposite direction—they decide to date every girl who comes their way and vow never to commit seriously because it hurts too much.” However, the ‘Saathiya’ actor believes these to be wrong.

Advertisement

“This girl left you, and you let her take your sense of self along with her. That’s wrong. She rejected you, but you haven’t rejected yourself. You need to work on yourself. Of course, it’s important to express your feelings but this typical journey of lashing out, dating a bunch of girls…which I think Bollywood is also partially responsible for.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experience Abu Dhabi (@visitabudhabi)



Vivek Oberoi also iterated on the importance of learning from past relations. He advises people to be cautious about toxic, abusive, and harmful relations. Reflecting on breakups, he said, “We often focus on the emotional reaction rather than the process of healing. My emotional reaction lasted for 4-5 years. It was difficult until I found Priyanka. I was stuck in a negative mindset, convinced I would stay single for the rest of my life.” He added, “I forgot who I truly was—a guy who was devotedly in love. I changed myself and was punishing myself.”

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi weighs in on open marriages and small gestures of love

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva tied the knot in 2010. Prior to this, the actor was in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai. They received widespread media attraction for their breakup and Aishwarya’s linking to Salman Khan. Subsequently, Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

On the acting front, Vivek has done several hits like ‘Yuva,’ ‘Omkara,’ ‘Company,’ and ‘Saathiya’ among others. His last was ‘Khudiram Bose’ and he made his web series debut with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force.’ Moreover, after distancing himself from Bollywood, the actor turned to business and has created an empire for himself including multiple business ventures.