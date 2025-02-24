Vivek Oberoi meets Venkatesh Prasad at India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, fresh off his role in ‘Indian Police Force’, is soaking in the cricket fever in Dubai as he attended the high-voltage India-Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium, where he had a memorable run-in with former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Vivek Oberoi posted a picture with Venkatesh Prasad and reminisced about one of the most iconic moments in Indo-Pak cricket history.

“The legend! So good to see you, Venky Anna, and thank you for blessing my son! Who can forget that Ind-Pak match where you dismissed Amir Sohail? Battles like that are what make these matches so memorable!” he wrote, tagging the former pacer.

The post quickly gained traction, with fans reliving the 1996 World Cup moment when Prasad’s fierce comeback sent Sohail packing after an aggressive exchange.

While cricket was the highlight of his weekend, Vivek has also been making waves online for a different reason—his take on financial planning. A resurfaced video of the actor offering investment tips has been trending on social media, where he shares insights on wealth management and financial security.

According to Vivek, the key to stability is having a solid financial cushion. “Your savings should be at least three times your annual income. This ensures you can sustain your lifestyle for three to five years, even if things take a downturn,” he advises in the video.

He also warns against impulsive investments, no matter how tempting. “You might hear about an opportunity promising 10x returns, but don’t touch it unless your safety net is intact. Peace of mind is more valuable than high interest,” he emphasizes, recommending secure options like RBI bonds over risky ventures.