Vivek Oberoi weighs in on open marriages and small gestures of love

Actor-turned-businessman Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva have been married for 14 years. Often, the actor has expressed his admiration over the companionship of Alva. While their marriage was an arranged one, the initial meeting was enough for them to know. Even after 14 years, the actor thanks his stars every day for his wife. In a recent conversation, Oberoi opined on open marriage, iterating that he doesn’t believe in it. Moreover, he talked about how even small gestures make a marriage special.

During his conversation with MensXP, the ‘Omkara’ actor delved into the concept of open marriage. “I don’t understand the concept of open marriage. I don’t understand the definition of open exclusivity. Either you are exclusive or you are nothing, there cannot be anything like open exclusivity. I think I am a typical Punjabi guy. Maybe not made for this culture or maybe not as liberal. I am very desi. There is a reason people have been following an exclusive relationship for ages.”

Sharing his relationship with Alva, he said, “My commitment to Priyanka is different. In fourteen years of marriage, I look at her every day and ask myself, ‘Among all the women in the universe, would I still choose her?’ and the answer is yes, I will still choose her. It is the most liberating feeling because you are in it because you want to not because you have to.”

Talking about it, Vivek Oberoi said that the only demand his wife makes is his time. Gushing over it, he calls him the luckiest man. “She only asks for my time and gets excited whenever she knows we are going out together. Expensive stuff doesn’t excite her. And this makes you feel the luckiest that all that makes her happy is spending time with you.”

During the conversation, the actor also talked about how married life has changed for him after kids. While grand gestures may not be possible, Oberoi believes that small gestures make a big difference. “I moved from grand gestures to little ones.” He explained, “When you are younger, you think of the biggest gestures. When I proposed to Priyanka before our wedding, she had gone to Florence for shopping. I landed up without telling her, set the whole stage, dress, shoes, jewellery for her and left a note, ‘meet me on the bridge across forever’. This is where we first met. She dressed up and walked down and she was welcomed with music and then she saw a carriage and she met me and we spent the whole evening in that carriage. I was dressed in a tuxedo with a ring and then wrote a poem for her.”

He added, “But, this you can’t keep doing every time. So here is when the small gestures come in place to express that you still love and care.”

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to two children.