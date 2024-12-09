Vivek Oberoi reveals divine encounter with mysterious man: ‘He told me my karma’

Vivek Oberoi hit a rough patch in his career and things went haywire for him. However, over the years, the actor made a glorious life for himself. In a recent interview, the ‘Company’ actor revealed an encounter with a mysterious man during his transformative phase. The man might have been a spiritual guide, a divine intervention, or Vivek’s imagination. In 2004, when things weren’t in the actor’s favour he went to the South for a year to help relief the tsunami effects.

Recently, Vivek appeared on Dr. Jai Madaan’s YouTube channel and revealed a mysterious encounter at a well-known temple. The actor recounted, “There is a famous temple there. I had a very unique experience. I was very worried, mentally and I had issues…” He added, “I pitched a tent among the survivors and stayed with them and even picked up a little Tamil. Somebody told me to visit the temple; I did. I met an old man with a white beard there. He was wearing only a dhoti. He called me over.”

The old man knew about the tribulations Vivek was facing and surprised the actor with his grasp on English. “He made me sit next to him, and he looked at my face. He said, ‘You’re very worried, you’re going through a period of misfortune, and that’s why you were sent here to this temple. You were going to face a big financial loss, but you’re blessed. The money you were about to lose, you spent on relief work here. This is your karma, and you will reap the benefits.’”

As advised, the actor followed his advice and went to the temple again to meet the man. However, the man had disappeared and no one knew about him. “I asked everyone, the watchman and other people, where the old man went. They said, ‘Which old man? Nobody was here. It’s empty.’ I was stunned.” Vivek Oberoi believes that the man offered him a divine blessing and credits his success to the transformative phase of his life.

Moreover, as the conversation progressed, the ‘Omkara’ actor also talked about another incident. He revealed praying for a chance to help humanity. Subsequently, he discovered about a child prostitution ring and served to help the captive young girls. Moreover, following this, he decided to start a foundation to aid with social issues.

Following the tumultuous times, the actor went to focus on serving people and start his business. Today, Vivek has with several successful business ventures and is also the owner of the One Foundation.