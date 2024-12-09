Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on choosing ‘Chamkila’ over ‘Animal’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ emerged as a roaring blockbuster at the box office upon its release in 2023. Before the makers finalised Rashmika Mandanna to play Geetanjali, they approached Parineeti Chopra for the role. However, Parineeti decided to go ahead with Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ instead of the action-drama. In a recent conversation, the actress finally reveals the reason behind the choice.

Recently, Parineeti Chopra, along with her husband Raghav Chaddha appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, and spoke with Rajat Sharma. Talking about it, Parineeti stated she had no regrets about losing Rashmika Mandanna’s role in ‘Animal.’ She said, “To be honest, I think higher power had something better for me. I was doing that film; almost everything was worked out. But on the same dates, I was offered Chamkila.”

She revealed that her role in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’ was an ‘irresistible opportunity.’ She added, “I was offered many songs, I was singing songs composed by AR Rahman. I was offered to do so much more, that I chose Chamkila. The love, support, recognition, respect, and nominations which I got because of Chamkila, I think I don’t regret it. I am happy.”

Moreover, as the conversation progressed, Raghav Chadda revealed how the film played a catalyst in their relationship. He revealed that when Parineeti returned to India, she came directly to Punjab for the film’s shoot. This allowed them to meet each other frequently, making their relationship stronger. The politician also added that their visits to Gurudwara Chamkaur Sahib deepened their bond.

Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is a biographical film based on the life and the assassination of the popular singer Chamkila and his wife. In the film, Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role, while Parineeti played his second wife, Amarjot. The film was a success amid both critics and viewers alike. On the other hand, ‘Animal’ starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. The film was highly successful at the box office but also amassed criticism for its projection of violence and toxicity.