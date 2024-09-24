Devara ka Jigra: NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar tease 2 films in exciting panel

Indian cinema is usually about bigger-than-life moments, but when three of its brightest stars like NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar come to discuss an issue, industry experts pay attention. In a recent panel discussion titled ‘Devara ka Jigra’, the trio sat together and discuss things that you might anticipate.

The ‘Devara ka Jigra’ event did live up to its buzz and left the fans even more excited about two much-awaited films—NTR Jr’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’. The discussion, laced with emotion, camaraderie, and power insights, teased those films but also showed the cinematic titans were bonding with mutual admiration.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Karan Johar, being the master of ceremony, kicked things off by introducing his fellow panelists in his signature style. He spoke about NTR Jr. and Alia Bhatt, saying their films and personas contribute so much to film circles.

“The magic of movie stars is something you can rarely describe in words but always feel,” he said. Known to make his guests shine in their best avatar, Johar complimented NTR Jr as a “global phenomenon” and a “bonafide artist,” while Alia Bhatt was hailed as someone who “puts the act in actor”.

Finally, these words by Johar set the stage for more, deeper revelations on the personal and professional dynamics of NTR Jr. and Bhatt together, as the two met on the sets of their magnum opus ‘RRR’.

Alia Bhatt did not shy away from sharing all the immediacy and profundity with which she connected with NTR Jr. Talking about an experience while working with him, she said that the infectious energy and quiet intensity left an imprint on her mind for NTR Jr.

Their association started when the team ground out something called ‘RRR’, a term that translates to effortless on-screen chemistry for the two. Bhatt gives a glow-up about NTR Jr. ‘s treatment of her on set, making her feel at home so she could go about her performances with ease and confidence.

The ‘Devara ka Jigra’ discussion saw NTR Jr. pour out and open up about his personal experiences, as well as how it has inspired his work. He further explained the emotional transformation that comes with the birth of a child as a newly crowned father, stating that being a father has reshaped him in many ways as an actor, unlocking a well of emotion and vulnerability that he has been able to channel into his performances.

Karan Johar, who caught an early sight of ‘Devara: Part 1’, couldn’t but utter his awe at the film’s scale and emotional depth. His promise is not only a visual treat, but something much more. The movie will surely ride the emotions rollercoaster with NTR Jr. at the drive, given breathtaking action sequences and heart-wrenching moments. “It is not just a film; it is an experience,” was what Karan Johar said.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ promises to stir up. Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ promises to showcase Bhatt’s unbeatable spirit. While not much about the plot is out, a few hints of what was under wraps hinted that Bhatt would be playing a character with a deeply intense pumping of emotional depth. Known for taking up tough roles, people are looking forward to seeing how Bhatt would, yet again, cross limits.

Towards the end of the discussion, Karan Johar made a big, exciting revelation. He expressed his desire to see Janhvi Kapoor and NTR Jr. together in a film. With the legend Sridevi in mind as Janhvi’s mother, Johar’s vision would bring two strong legacies together for Indian cinema. Of course, the news of NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor sharing screen space together has sent fans into a tizzy and is leaving everyone speculating endlessly about what this mix might look like.

But that was not the end of Alia Bhatt’s final surprise for this night that was a mix of excitement and emotion— she stood up for the special musical performance that she belted through with this beautiful ‘Chuttamaley’ bringing before the audience a hidden talent of hers— a soulful rendition that perhaps nobody knew she had.

‘Devara: Part 1’ is scheduled to release on 27 September, 2024, and ‘Jigra’ on October 11, 2024. In short, the countdown for both the films has now begun. NTR Jr. And Alia Bhatt will be at their outstanding best, and their next films are going to showcase their immense talent and star power.