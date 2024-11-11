Vikrant Massey visits Godhra station ahead of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ release

Ahead of the release of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, actor Vikrant Massey took a thoughtful detour to Godhra Station, the very location that inspired the gripping story of the upcoming film.

The actor was seen wandering the station in a casual gray sweatshirt, denim jeans, and a white baseball cap, deep in contemplation. His reflective mood, captured in the photos circulating online, has sparked intrigue among fans.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna delves into the tragic events of February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra in Gujarat, killing dozens.

The film, which centers on the ensuing controversy, follows Vikrant and co-star Raashii Khanna as journalists. They risk everything to uncover the truth behind the incident.

Raashii portrays an English journalist who challenges the system in a bid to expose the untold story. Together, the duo embarks on a journey to unearth the brutal reality surrounding one of India’s most contentious tragedies.

The recently released trailer has already struck a chord with viewers, showcasing the intense performances of the lead actors. With each passing day, excitement for the film continues to build as the release date draws closer.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film is presentation of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films. Fans can catch ‘The Sabarmati Report’ when it hits theatres on November 15.

Adding to the growing buzz, Raashii Khanna shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. In the clip, Vikrant playfully applies a “nazar ka tika” behind Raashii’s ear.

The sweet moment between the co-stars has charmed fans, with Raashii captioning the video, “A friend should be like this. Don’t put nazar.”