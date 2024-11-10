Raashii Khanna shares Fun BTS moment with Vikrant Massey from ‘The Sabarmati Report’ set

Raashii Khanna recently shared an adorable behind-the-scenes moment with Vikrant Massey on her social media, giving fans a sneak peek into the making of her upcoming film ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

In the fun clip, her co-star Vikrant Massey is seen applying a “nazar ka tika” (a protective gesture to ward off the evil eye) behind her ear. The playful moment quickly caught the attention of fans, with Raashii captioning it in Hindi, “दोस्त हो तो मैसी जैसा, नजर ना लगायें.. ” (“If you have a friend, let it be like Massey, may he keep the evil eye away”).

The video reflects the camaraderie between Raashii and Vikrant, who share the screen in ‘The Sabarmati Report’, a Hindi drama thriller set against the backdrop of the tragic 2002 Godhra train incident.

Both actors play journalists who come together to investigate the brutal truth behind one of India’s most controversial and painful events. The film’s trailer, which released recently, has already stirred strong anticipation among audiences, with the release date scheduled for November 15, 2024.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ delves into the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express fire in Gujarat, exploring the social and political fallout of the incident. Directed initially by Ranjan Chandel and later by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is production of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, with Zee Studios handling distribution.

Alongside Raashii and Vikrant, the film also stars Riddhi Dogra, and features a cameo appearance by Barkha Singh.

In addition to this, Raashii is keeping busy with multiple projects. She will reunite with Vikrant in ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, another film generating buzz. Raashii’s fans are also excited about her upcoming Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’, adding to her growing list of promising roles.