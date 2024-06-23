Vikrant Massey thanks Shanghai Film Fest for warm reception of ’12th Fail’

Vikrant Massey is riding high on the international success of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s moving drama, ’12th Fail’. Currently in Shanghai for the film’s screening, Vikrant took to social media to express his heartfelt thanks to the Shanghai International Film Festival for their warm welcome and enthusiastic reception of the movie.

In a sincere post, Vikrant Massey shared his gratitude: “Thank you @shanghaiinternationalff for the love and honor. Showcasing ’12th Fail’ to the audience in Shanghai at the film festival has been a fabulous experience. Missed my man, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. But we will be back, the next time together, with ’12th Fail’ in Chinese theatres very soon. On to the last day of the festival. Can’t wait.”

’12th Fail’ has made an impressive mark by running in theaters for six consecutive months, an achievement not seen in over two decades. This extended run highlights the film’s exceptional quality and its deep resonance with audiences. Celebrating its silver jubilee, the movie marked 25 successful weeks in theaters, a clear indicator of its lasting appeal.

Even after its successful theatrical stint, ’12th Fail’ continued to shine on digital platforms, becoming a top pick in the OTT space. Its popularity crossed borders with a major release in China, where it was screened on more than 20,000 screens, further expanding its global reach and acclaim.

Vikrant’s heartfelt thank you to the Shanghai International Film Festival underscores the film’s widespread appreciation and its strong connection with audiences worldwide. As ’12th Fail’ continues to gain international acclaim, the excitement for its release in Chinese theaters is building, promising to bring this inspiring story to an even larger audience.

The success of ’12th Fail’ is a testament to the power of compelling storytelling and the universal appeal of its themes. Vikrant Massey’s journey with the film, from its initial release to its international screenings, showcases the potential of Indian cinema to touch hearts across the globe. As the film prepares for its release in China, fans everywhere eagerly await the opportunity to experience this remarkable story once again.