Vikrant Massey in ‘Blackout’ leads stellar cast to crime comedy glory

Vikrant Massey, known for his versatility, is set to surprise audiences once again with his upcoming role in the crime thriller comedy “Blackout.” Directed by debutant filmmaker Devang Bhavsar, the movie promises a fresh take on the genre.

Having garnered acclaim for his performance in “12th Fail,” Massey’s portrayal in “Blackout” marks a departure from his previous roles. Bhavsar, in an interview, expressed his admiration for Massey’s dedication and professionalism on set. He highlighted Massey’s commitment to his character, Lenny, noting how the actor immersed himself fully in the role from the moment he stepped out of his van. Bhavsar also praised Massey’s preparation and hard work, emphasizing that the actor’s dedication made him a delight to direct.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Mishra (@vishalmishraofficial)

“Blackout” features a talented ensemble cast, including Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, and Instagram sensations Karan Sonwane & Saurabh Ghadge, among others. Produced by Jio Studios and 11:11 Productions, the film is poised to deliver an entertaining and memorable cinematic experience.

Jyoti Deshpande, under Jio Studios, and Niraj Kothari, under 11:11 Productions, have joined forces to bring “Blackout” to life on the big screen. Scheduled for release on June 7th, 2024, exclusively on Jio Cinema, the film promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances.

As Vikrant Massey gears up to showcase his versatility once again in ‘Blackout’, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness his portrayal of a character unlike any he’s played before.

With its blend of thrills, comedy, and mystery, “Blackout” is primed to be a must-watch for cinema lovers everywhere.