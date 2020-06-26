Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24. However, the announcement made his fans unhappy as they wished to watch his last film in theatres. TV producer Vikas Guppta put the sentiment of Sushant’s fans in words as he requested the makers of Dil Bechara to release it in theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas wrote, “Dear @foxstarhindi It’s a Request if you can release #dilbechara in cinemahalls when ever they open. This is @sushantsinghrajput last film and it will be heartbreaking for it not be seen in theatres. Entire India would want to see that.”

Calling it a sincere request, he added, “Even if you have to put the film out the same day on The OTT platform this is going to be the last time the world will have chance to see sushant playing another life on screen. his last outing. The last time everyone gets to witness his craft. Please #foxstarstudios #foxstarhindi It would be something everyone of us will be grateful.”

He also addressed Sushant’s death and his body of work, “Sushant You are leaving behind a brilliant body of work In a very short span of time. Can’t wait to see you doing what you loved most. #sushantsinghrajput #artist #sushu #dilbechara Bhai You have left a void in lot of hearts Thankyou everyone who commented on this post for making me realise that we have to try and give our best if Sushant film can get a theatrica release. Please tag #foxstarstudios #Foxstarhindi in comments So they know how many of us wish the same. Please also put posts or repost requesting them of the same.”

Dil Bechara, Sushant’s last film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film.

According to reports, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

It was announced on Thursday that the film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service, as a mark of tribute to Sushant’s love for cinema.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film will see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the project.