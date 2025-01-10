Vijay Varma’s all-black looks that will define 2025 fashion

Vijay Varma is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most stylish actors, and his all-black outfits have become a signature look that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. Whether it’s a formal event or a laid-back day out, the actor’s mastery of monochrome dressing is unparalleled. As we step into 2025, here’s how you can take inspiration from Vijay Varma’s wardrobe and rock the timeless all-black look this year.

Sleek and dapper in a black suit

Vijay knows the art of turning heads with a perfectly tailored black suit. Of course, his big differentiator is attention to detail, especially given standout accessories like the satin bow tie and a diamond dragonfly brooch. This sophisticated look proves that in the simplest of black suits, one can create bold, unforgettable statements.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Playing around with texture

With black, Vijay takes it to the next level with a metallic striped weave jacket that screams of fashion-forward cool. Wide-legged trousers and a sheer round-neck T-shirt under this is what effortless cool is all about. Adding sunglasses is just the mystery touch this look needs for the perfect stylish night out.

Monochrome perfection

Sometimes, simplicity is the key, and Vijay’s classic all-black ensemble is the perfect example. The woven details on his jacket add texture and depth to the outfit, so the monochrome look is far from boring. It’s the perfect balance of sharp and sleek for those who like a clean, polished look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Street style with an edge

Vijay beautifully merges street wear with elegance donning a full-sleeve cropped jacket above a black tee, with his high-waist black pant. This gets him looking perfect for a stroll around the city or a casual friend hangout session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Mesh shirt magic

One of Vijay’s most dashing looks is this black mesh shirt with wide-legged trousers. The see-through shirt gives an edgy look to the outfit, proving that he’s not afraid to experiment with fashion while still being sleek and stylish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Unique layers for a bold statement

Vijay isn’t afraid to layer up, and his three-layered black ensemble proves that. With an asymmetric long top, a bow-tied shirt, and a blazer jacket, this outfit is as bold as it is stylish, showing that sometimes, more really is more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Classy and sharp in sheer black

For those with a penchant for sharp, clean looks, pure black blazers by Vijay are the very definition of sophistication. Paired with black trousers and shoes, the look can easily be carried off as fashionably chic in any formal function.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

As the clock ticks closer to 2025, these all-black avatars of Vijay Varma must have been inspirational enough for everyone to make style statements in such bold ways.