Every mother-daughter relationship is unique in itself. It’s a precious friendship and an unmatchable love that cannot be quite defined or quantified. The same holds true for the brilliant math genius Shakuntala Devi, who was not only a mathematical prodigy but also an affectionate mother. As we gear up for the exciting premiere of her biopic, Vidya Balan, who essays the role of the math wizard, dedicates a heartfelt poem to all the daughters of India ahead of the film’s release. World-over as women come together to support and empower each other, this video is a humble tribute to the first and possibly most important relationship that a woman has – that with her mother. The formative relationship that is the foundation of life.

Shot in beautiful monochrome, Vidya beautifully narrates how every mother was once a daughter too. The recital also looks at empowering every girl to be fearless, break all glass ceilings and most importantly believe in themselves to achieve what they dream of.

Encouraging every woman to make themselves a priority, Vidya Balan’s emotional tribute truly rings a bell in today’s time. Portraying an inspiring woman who was progressive and way ahead of her time, Vidya Balan continues to impress us with all her charm on and off-screen. Shakuntala Devi will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.