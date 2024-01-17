Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi to star in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

In a delightful revelation, Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic social media post, featuring two fingers forming a heart emoji. The suspense surrounding this mysterious gesture was short-lived, as the duo unveiled the purpose behind their intriguing message. Brace yourselves for an enchanting cinematic experience, as the actors are set to headline the upcoming romantic drama film, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar.’

Here is the official announcement:

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial)

The announcement came to light through a motion poster shared on Instagram by the official page of Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production. The post, captioned, “This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, and consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar is releasing in cinemas on March 29, 2024!” accompanied a visually captivating glimpse into the essence of the film.

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ promises to take audiences on a spellbinding journey through the realms of love, laughter, and modern relationships. The poster itself radiates warmth, featuring Vidya Balan enveloped in an affectionate hug with Sendhil Ramamurthy, while Pratik Gandhi mirrors the sentiment with Illeana D’Cruz.

Following the release of the motion poster, fans poured into the comment section, expressing their excitement and anticipation for this cinematic treat. The star-studded cast includes the dynamic Vidya Balan, the versatile Pratik Gandhi, the charming Illeana D’Cruz, and the talented Sendhil Ramamurthy. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an acclaimed ad filmmaker marking her feature debut, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment.

Mark your calendars, as ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 29, 2024, promising to weave a tapestry of emotions and leaving an indelible mark on the romantic genre. With an ensemble cast, an award-winning director at the helm, and the backing of reputed production houses, this film is poised to capture the hearts of cinephiles and set the box office ablaze. Get ready for a date with love, laughter, and the magic of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar.’