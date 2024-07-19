Vicky Kaushal raves about Rashmika Mandanna’s Maharashtrian role in ‘Chaava’

Vicky Kaushal, gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Chaava,’ couldn’t stop singing praises for his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who he described as not just a talented actor but also a wonderful person. In a recent interview, Vicky shared his excitement about working with Rashmika for the first time and lauded her portrayal of a Maharashtrian queen in the film.

“Rashmika is a sweetheart of a person,” Vicky exclaimed, reflecting on their collaboration in ‘Chaava’. “She brings so much positivity to the set. Her beauty isn’t just skin deep; she’s beautiful at heart.”

Describing Rashmika’s transformation into her character, Vicky expressed awe at her depiction of a Maharashtrian maharani. “She looks like a true Maharashtrian in ‘Chaava’. It’s remarkable how authentically she’s embodied the role. You have to see it to believe it. She’s absolutely stunning.”

Vicky didn’t hold back in praising Rashmika’s acting chops and her overall demeanor on set. “She’s not just a wonderful actor but also warm, nice, and a pleasant person to be around,” he added.

Fans of both actors are eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry in ‘Chaava’. Vicky’s admiration for Rashmika’s performance has only heightened curiosity about the film, especially how Rashmika will bring to life the character of a Maharashtrian queen under Vicky’s confident portrayal.

As the release of ‘Chaava’ draws closer, the buzz around Rashmika Mandanna’s role and her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal continues to grow. Audiences are keen to witness this fresh pairing and see how Rashmika shines in her role as a Maharashtrian queen, a role that Vicky has described in such glowing terms.