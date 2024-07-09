‘Jaanam’ song: Vicky Kaushal teases romantic number from ‘Bad Newz’

Vicky Kaushal has ignited anticipation among fans with a tantalizing glimpse of the upcoming romantic song ‘Jaanam’ from the film ‘Bad Newz’. Following the success of the peppy number ‘Tauba Tauba’, the makers are now ready to unveil the chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in this sizzling new track.

The buzz around ‘Jaanam’ escalated when the song’s poster started trending, and Vicky Kaushal further stoked excitement by sharing a teaser on Monday. In the teaser, Vicky emerges from a swimming pool, creating a splash, while Triptii joins him clad in a sea-blue monokini. The two actors share intimate moments amidst the water, culminating in an underwater kiss that adds to the song’s allure.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, ‘Bad Newz’ promises to deliver a unique blend of comedy and heartfelt storytelling. The film delves into the unexpected challenges of fatherhood, with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk portraying protagonists caught in a whirlwind of humorous predicaments. Triptii Dimri’s inclusion in the narrative adds to the comedic chaos, ensuring a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Drawing comparisons to the 2019 hit ‘Good Newwz’, which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, ‘Bad Newz’ aims to carve its own path in the genre. Produced by Anand Tiwari, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.

Fans can mark their calendars for July 19, when ‘Bad Newz’ will hit theatres with its promise of laughter, love, and unexpected twists. As anticipation builds, the ‘Jaanam’ song teaser has set the stage for what looks to be an exhilarating cinematic experience.