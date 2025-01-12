Vicky Kaushal calls ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ a life-changer on its 6th anniversary

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to celebrate the six-year anniversary of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, a film that he says “changed his life.”

Reflecting on his journey, Vicky expressed his deep gratitude to fans for their unwavering support of his performance in the film, which has remained a significant milestone in his career.

“6 years to the movie that changed my life! Forever grateful for all the love. How’s the Josh?” Vicky wrote, echoing the iconic line from the film.

Released in 2019, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ was directed by Aditya Dhar and is based on the real-life surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in September 2016 against terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The film was a major hit, not only for its gripping storyline but also for its portrayal of the bravery and determination of the Indian military.

Vicky Kaushal starred as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, a character who became a symbol of courage and patriotism.

On the same day, Vicky’s co-star Yami Gautam also shared her thoughts on the film’s anniversary. She reminisced about the film’s powerful impact, saying it celebrated the valor of the Indian Army, the spirit of the nation, and the strength of cinema.

Yami, who played the role of Pallavi Sharma, expressed her gratitude for being part of such a significant project. “It was an honor to be a part of a gem like this which continues to be celebrated,” she wrote, acknowledging the film’s lasting legacy.