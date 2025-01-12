Twinkle Khanna reveals hilarious 80s ‘STD’ joke that shocked visitors

Twinkle Khanna, former actress and now a popular author, recently shared a nostalgic and humorous memory from her childhood about STD on Instagram.

Reflecting on the 1980s, she recalled how her home was equipped with a large, black telephone, which became the center of attention for visitors.

In a playful post, Twinkle Khanna described how acquaintances would ask, “Please tell na, you have STD no?” but assured her followers that they weren’t referring to sexually transmitted diseases.

Instead, they were inquiring if her phone had the ability to make long-distance calls, which was a significant luxury back then.

Twinkle’s Instagram post was accompanied by a picture of herself, and she cheekily invited her followers to share their own funny memories from the era when every household had just one phone.

In addition to her social media musings, Twinkle also recently shared a brief update about her husband, Akshay Kumar, who is currently working on his upcoming film ‘Bhooth Bangla’. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, marks a reunion between the two, who have previously collaborated on hit films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, and ‘Garam Masala’. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ promises a unique blend of horror and comedy, as it delves into the haunted house genre with a humorous twist.

The film is being produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay’s Cape of Good Films.