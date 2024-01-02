Vicky-Katrina have a romantic new year getaway

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, known as one of B-town’s most adorable couples, consistently deliver couple goals, and this New Year was no exception. The duo celebrated the occasion in a romantic manner at an undisclosed destination.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared glimpses of their New Year celebration. In one photo, Katrina is seen resting her head on her hubby’s shoulder as they enjoy their time together. Other pictures capture the couple smiling and posing for the camera. Katrina looked stunning in a white floral dress, while Vicky opted for a casual look.

Accompanying the images, Katrina extended warm wishes to fans, writing, “Wishing peace of mind, health, happiness, and love for everyone in 2024….”

As the pictures were shared, VicKat fans and followers filled the comment section with admiration. One user wrote, “Beautiful couple,” while another commented, “Cutiesss.”

Prior to the New Year, the couple made their fans’ Sunday morning special with their appearance at the Mumbai Airport. Vicky and Katrina were spotted leaving the city for an undisclosed destination.

In videos captured by paparazzi, the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand towards the airport’s entry gate. Not just setting couple goals, they also impressed with their fashion choices. Katrina wore a white shirt and black pants, complemented by a long black blazer and sunglasses. Vicky, on the other hand, donned a grey jacket paired with a black T-shirt and jeans.

The duo happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On ‘Koffee With Karan,’ Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar’s party, marking the beginning of their romance.

Sharing details of her unexpected relationship with Vicky, Katrina mentioned that he was not initially on her radar. She said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!” Describing their relationship as ‘unexpected and out of the blue,’ she added, “It was my destiny, and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it just felt so unreal.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film, helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar, with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles. (ANI)