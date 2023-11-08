Vicky Kaushal Takes on the Toughest Role as Sam Manekshaw in ‘Sam Bahadur’

The much-anticipated trailer for ‘Sam Bahadur,’ starring Vicky Kaushal, was unveiled today in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande and the entire film team in the capital. During the trailer launch, Kaushal shared the challenges of portraying Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on screen.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in leading roles.

Vicky expressed his gratitude to Meghna Gulzar for entrusting him with this role. He recalled how he had searched for images of Sam Manekshaw when Meghna initially mentioned the script while they were filming ‘Raazi.’ Despite having heard much about the Field Marshal from his parents, Vicky had never seen him. The actor marveled at Manekshaw’s handsome appearance and believed he would never get the role. He thanked Meghna for the opportunity.

In the film, Vicky will portray India’s war hero and the first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky described this role as his most challenging to date, not just in terms of capturing Manekshaw’s mannerisms, speech, and demeanor but also in embodying the essence of the man himself. He credited the entire team for their efforts and extensive research to achieve the character’s authenticity.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcased Vicky as Sam Manekshaw, exhibiting his fierce persona while interacting with prominent leaders, including then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The trailer concluded with a powerful declaration from Vicky, stating, “From today onwards, no officer or soldier will leave their post without my written order, and I will never issue that order.”

When asked about a quality of Sam Manekshaw that he admired, Vicky mentioned Manekshaw’s interview where he highlighted never having punished any of his soldiers during his 40-year career, displaying remarkable compassion despite holding immense authority.

Vicky and Meghna engaged in extensive research, studying Manekshaw’s gait, speech, and mannerisms, watching videos, reading about him, and discussing the script at length. They even met with Manekshaw’s family members to gain insights into his life.

Meghna emphasized the importance of capturing Manekshaw’s spirit and mindset accurately, while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra praised the director for helping them get into the skin of their characters.

Sanya, who plays Silloo Manekshaw, Sam’s wife, delved into character research to bring authenticity to her role.

Commenting on their collaboration, both Fatima and Sanya acknowledged each other’s growth as actors.

Meghna shared that her mutual respect with Vicky and her gut feeling confirmed that he was the perfect choice for the titular role.

She expressed her contentment with the cast, stating that she never needed a Plan B.

The film aims to educate future generations about Sam Manekshaw’s remarkable contributions. It chronicles his entire life, showcasing the challenges of this task.

‘Sam Bahadur’ will hit theaters on December 1, marking Vicky’s second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after ‘Raazi.’

Following the trailer release, fans flood Vicky’s Instagram comments, showing immense excitement and appreciation for the trailer.

Apart from ‘Sam Bahadur,’ Vicky will also be seen in an untitled romantic film directed by Anand Tiwari, alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, produced by Karan Johar, set to release on February 23, 2024. He will also star in Laxman Utekar’s ‘Chaava’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna, slated for December 6, 2024. This film marks Vicky and Rashmika’s first big-screen collaboration, following their previous work in advertisements. (ANI)