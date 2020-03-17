Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who has given numerous hit films in his time, has urged fans to stay safe amidst COVID-19 outbreak that has taken the entire planet under its sway. The 97-year old actor, on Monday, took to his official Twitter handle to share a piece of advice to keep them safe from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor also revealed that he is under self-quarantine and that his wife and actress Saira Banu has left no stone unturned to keep him safe from any sort of infection. He wrote, “I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others (sic).”

In another tweet, he wrote, “I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection (sic).”

Fans and well-wishers of the actor flooded his tweet with goodwill comments for the actor and also lauded his wife’s efforts to take precautionary measures.

India has been witnessing a constant rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra tops the list with as many as 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state has witnessed a shutdown and businesses have largely been affected. Schools, colleges, theatres, gyms and malls have been asked to remain shut until the end of this month.