Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar’s dual role in ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ after 57 years

Celebrating 57 years of the classic film ‘Ram Aur Shyam,’ Saira Banu, the beloved wife of the legendary Dilip Kumar, took to Instagram to express her heartfelt sentiments about this iconic movie.

In her heartfelt message, Saira Banu poured out her admiration for the film, highlighting its special significance in her life. She reminisced about Dilip Kumar’s extraordinary performance, portraying the dual characters of Ram and Shyam with unparalleled skill and depth. As Ram, he embodied innocence and vulnerability, while as Shyam, he exuded confidence and strength, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Saira Banu also shared a delightful behind-the-scenes anecdote, revealing her playful attempt to convey her admiration to Dilip Kumar through veteran actor Nazir Hussain during the shooting of another film. This charming tale adds a personal touch to the already enchanting legacy of ‘Ram Aur Shyam.’

Moreover, Saira Banu fondly recalled how both ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ and another film, ‘Shagird,’ became significant milestones in her life as they were released shortly after her marriage to Dilip Kumar. Both films turned out to be massive hits, further solidifying their place in the annals of Indian cinema.

Directed by Tapi Chanakya, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ is a timeless classic that continues to captivate audiences even after 57 years. A remake of the Telugu film ‘Ramudu Bheemudu,’ it features an ensemble cast including Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Nirupa Roy, and Pran. The enchanting music composed by Naushad, coupled with Shakeel Badayuni’s soulful lyrics, adds to the film’s enduring charm.

As Saira Banu concluded her heartfelt tribute, she expressed gratitude for the enduring love and support the film has received over the years. Indeed, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ stands as a shining testament to the timeless brilliance of Dilip Kumar and the magic of Indian cinema.