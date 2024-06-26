Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam among others shine as female-led films dominate box office

The first half of 2024 has marked a significant shift in Bollywood, with female-led films making a strong statement at the box office. Among the top earners, two actresses have stood out: Kriti Sanon and Yami Gautam. Their films have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also raked in substantial earnings, securing spots in the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year so far.

“Fighter” has taken the box office by storm, grossing an impressive 335 crores. Its thrilling action sequences and star-studded cast have captivated audiences, making it the highest-grossing film of 2024 to date. Ajay Devgn’s “Shaitaan” follows closely, with earnings of 212.2 crores. The film’s intense storyline and stellar performances have been widely praised, attracting large crowds to theaters.

Kriti Sanon has had a remarkable year. Her film “Crew,” released on March 29, 2024, has been a commercial success, earning over 157 crores. Kriti’s portrayal of a cabin crew member, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, has been particularly lauded. Another of her films, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” has also performed exceptionally well, grossing 142.5 crores. The film’s innovative concept and Kriti’s compelling performance as a humanoid robot have drawn audiences in large numbers.

Yami Gautam’s “Article 370” has made a notable impact at the box office, earning 108.8 crores. The film’s powerful narrative and Yami’s convincing performance have further solidified her status as a leading actress. Another box office hit, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has grossed 108.2 crores, thanks to its star power and engaging storyline.

“Munjya,” with its unique storyline and captivating performances, has earned 106.7 crores and continues to perform well in theaters. Kartik Aaryan’s “Chandu Champion” has grossed 78.9 crores worldwide, buoyed by its engaging plot and Kartik’s charismatic performance.

Other films making a mark include “Maidan,” which has grossed 70.1 crores, and “Sri Kanth,” with earnings of 63.1 crores. Both films have received positive reviews and continue to draw audiences.

The success of these films underscores the diverse range of stories that have resonated with audiences. The standout performances by Kriti Sanon and Yami Gautam highlight the growing influence and appeal of female-led cinema in Bollywood. As we move into the second half of 2024, it’s clear that women are leading the charge in reshaping the landscape of Indian cinema.