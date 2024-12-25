Varun Dhawan took the onus of protecting Keerthy Suresh when other heroes asked for her number

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh’ ‘Baby John’ hit theatres today, bringing in Christmas in style. The duo are good friends and had one common link between them, marriage. While Varun has been married to his childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal, Keerthy recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Anothny Thattil during the shoot. While the actress kept her relationship private, Varun took the responsibility of protecting his co-star when other heroes asked for her number.

In an interview with Filmfare Middle East, Varun got candid about the scenario. “In Mumbai, when we were shooting… so many people would message me about her, so many heroes. I can’t be like, ‘Here’s her number, let’s meet,’ because eventually, it’s my responsibility to take care of her. So, the joke is Baby John, bhabhi jaan.”

Keerthy added, “People very close to me, they knew. Atlee and his wife, Varun knew from the time I met him, from two years. Otherwise, a lot of my very close friends knew, but we try to keep it very private.” Notably, the actress was with Anothy for 15 years before they exchanged vows.

As the conversation progressed, Varun Dhawan revealed that Keerthy Suresh was very excited about playing wifey in real life during ‘Baby John.’ “She was preparing for marriage, I was married. From earlier, she was like, when I become a wife, I will be this type of wife. Look at her, what kind of wife she has played in the film. She is the wife of the year.” To this, Keerthy responded, “Kuch bhi!”

Earlier this month, Keerthy and Anothy exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony in Goa. The actress also took to Instagram to share a couple of snaps from their dreamy wedding.

Meanwhile, ‘Baby John’ is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’ (2016). In the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. He flaunts his rugged look and chiselled physique, iterating that he is ready for combat. Apart from Varun and Keerthy, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jacky Shroff. Moreover, Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the title. Kalees has helmed the title while Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani have backed the film.