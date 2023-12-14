Varun and David Dhawan’s comic bonanza begins April 2024

Varun Dhawan and the renowned director David Dhawan are gearing up for a laughter-packed cinematic journey as they prepare to commence their next comic venture in April 2024. The illustrious filmmaker, David Dhawan, who has been mulling over various concepts in recent years, has now stumbled upon an idea that promises to be a delightful treat for audiences seeking a wholesome theatrical experience with their families.

In keeping with David Dhawan’s signature style of crafting rib-tickling comedies, this upcoming film is slated to feature Varun Dhawan sharing the screen with not one, but two leading ladies. The narrative of this yet-to-be-titled comic escapade will weave a tapestry of humor around the protagonist’s convoluted love life, ensuring a rollercoaster ride of laughter and confusion.

Varun Dhawan, thrilled to be stepping back into the comedic arena after a hiatus, expresses his eagerness to explore the intricacies of humor within the storyline. Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS Entertainment banner, this cinematic endeavor is scheduled for a grand release on the silver screen either towards the end of 2024 or the early months of 2025.

Promising a grand spectacle, the film is set to be a high-budget comic entertainer that will unfold across multiple authentic locations in India and abroad. The production team is currently in the process of finalizing the cast for the female leads, with a keen eye on securing two A-List actresses for pivotal roles in the project. In addition to the three central characters, the ensemble cast is expected to include some of the most seasoned comic artists from the Hindi film industry.

Before embarking on the laughter-inducing venture, Varun Dhawan is set to wrap up shooting for his ongoing action-packed project, ‘VD 18,’ produced by Murad Khetani and Atlee. The actioner is eyeing a theatrical release on May 31, 2024, setting the stage for Varun’s seamless transition from intense action sequences to the comedic charm of his collaboration with David Dhawan in the upcoming theatrical spectacle.