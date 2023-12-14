K3G turns 22: Kajol and Karan Johar get nostalgic on the anniversary

Celebrating a remarkable cinematic milestone, the iconic Bollywood film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” or K3G turns 22 today, evoking a flood of nostalgic sentiments from the film’s leading stars. Kajol, one of the film’s beloved actresses, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, December 14, to embark on a poignant trip down memory lane.

In a heartfelt post, Kajol shared a captivating video montage featuring timeless images from the film, encapsulating the essence of the two-decade-old classic. Reflecting on the enduring impact of “K3G,” she remarked, “22 years to #k3g… Another acronym but yes another long-lasting memory!!!” The actress delved into the behind-the-scenes anecdotes, unveiling a fascinating tidbit about the film’s production.

Kajol revealed, “Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans, it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer!” The actress recounted the challenges faced during the shoot, highlighting the scorching temperatures that led to director Karan Johar collapsing on set due to dehydration in the initial days. In a surprising revelation, Kajol shared that the film marked the on-screen debut of Aryan Khan, adding an extra layer of significance to the cinematic journey.

Joining the chorus of reminiscence, Karan Johar, the mastermind behind “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” shared an emotional snippet from the film, accompanied by the melodic strains of the timeless song “Suraj Hua Madham.” In an emotionally charged caption, Johar expressed gratitude to the cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with the entire crew.

“My annual reminder of ‘It’s all about loving your family’…and my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later,” wrote Johar, conveying profound appreciation. The filmmaker acknowledged the enduring resonance of the film and extended gratitude to the cast and crew for crafting an unforgettable cinematic journey. As the world celebrates the 22nd anniversary of “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” the film’s legacy continues to thrive, touching hearts across generations.