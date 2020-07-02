Akshay Kumar has been soaring high as the actor has a long list of films in his kitty. Among others, Akshay is all set to take back to the ’80s with his next thriller, Bell Bottom. The actor has collaborated with Vashu Bhagnani for the very first time. Recently, Vaani Kapoor has been finalised as the female lead opposite Akshay in the film.

“I am elated to share the screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen,” Vaani said.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. The flick was supposed to go on floors by mid this year. However, due to pandemic, the shooting has been postponed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 22 but delayed and is now slated to release on April 2, 2021.

IT’S OFFICIAL… #VaaniKapoor cast opposite #AkshayKumar in #BellBottom… Directed by Ranjit M Tewari… Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani… 2 April 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/LZEmtvuj5o — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2020

Akshay has shared the first look from the film in December, last year. In the picture, the Rustom actor can be seen in a brown blazer and pant along with dark shades and big moustache which will surely give those spy vibes. He can be seen sitting on a red vintage car with a flight taking off behind him amid all darkness and cloudy weather.

The film will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.