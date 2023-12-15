Urvashi Rautela seeks blessings at Kamakhya temple ahead of new year

Amidst her bustling career and soaring fame, Urvashi Rautela took a pause to embark on a spiritual journey. The Bollywood sensation visited the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, to seek blessings and perform puja rituals as the year comes to a close.

Known for her mesmerizing beauty and outstanding talent, Urvashi, acknowledged as Forbes India’s one of the most followed Indian celebrities, chose the ancient Kamakhya Temple dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya for her spiritual retreat. Her visit was not only an expression of faith but also a preparation for the challenges and triumphs the upcoming year may bring.

Taking to her social media, Urvashi shared a glimpse of her soul-stirring experience at the temple. Draped in traditional attire, the actress radiated grace and reverence as she immersed herself in prayer and performed pooja rituals, seeking divine blessings for the forthcoming year.

Advertisement

A notable aspect of Urvashi’s visit was her adorned attire, specifically choosing the sacred Kamakhya Temple chunni. The vibrant and intricately designed chunni symbolized a profound connection with the divine.

Urvashi’s prayers at the temple were not only for personal success but also extended to the continued prosperity following her successful releases and shows throughout the year.

Renowned for her versatility and unwavering dedication to her craft, Urvashi Rautela continues to win hearts both on and off the screen. Her visit to the Kamakhya Temple serves as a testament to the enduring practice of finding solace and inspiration in the spiritual realm, transcending the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

As the curtain falls on this year, Urvashi’s sincere prayers at the Kamakhya Temple echo the hopes for a blissful and radiant journey in the year ahead, enriched by the divine blessings she sought at this sacred sanctuary.