Twinkle Khanna receives a love-filled birthday wish from Akshay Kumar

A beautiful message for Twinkle Khanna’s 47th birthday was written by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle Khanna, the writer better half of Akshay Kumar, celebrated her 47th birthday on December 29. Akshay penned a beautiful message for his better half wishing her a happy birthday. Further, he penned, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina.”

Red heart emoticons were posted in the birthday girl’s comments section.

In the meantime, Twinkle recently presented her book ‘When I Grow Up I Want To Be… Book 2’.

Meanwhile, Akshay, who is upcoming in films like ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘OMG 2’, was recently seen in the film ‘Atrangi Re’.

(With inputs from ANI)