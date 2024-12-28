Twinkle Khanna on moving to the UK: would’ve moved even without Akshay’s support

Twinkle Khanna decided to pursue her education at 49 and subsequently moved to the UK to do so. The successful author and producer moved countries with her daughter Nitara. Talking about it, Twinkle expressed gratitude to her husband Akshay Kumar for supporting her decision. While she would’ve moved even without his support, however, Akshay’s response made it easier for her.

Speaking at a FICCI FLO event, Twinkle Khanna reflected on her upbringing. She iterated that seeking permission was not a norm in her household. Moreover, Akshay Kumar has an understanding nature, she was relieved when the actor supported her decision. “I grew up in a family which was not the conventional family. So, the whole system and the hierarchy of asking people for permission never existed. There was no one to ask permission from.”

Moving ahead, the author talked about how her family and Akshay were instantly on board with her decision. “I was very lucky that my family supported me. My husband was fine with the fact that I am moving countries and taking my younger one. But, even if he would not have been fine, I would have still done it. But it would have been very difficult and traumatic. There would be a lot of yelling and screaming but he was okay with it.”

Meanwhile, following Twinkle Khanna’s graduation, Bollywood’s Khiladi penned a heartfelt note for her. “Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a superwoman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love.”