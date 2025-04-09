Paresh Rawal drops a major hint about the release of ‘Hera Pheri 3’

The OG comedy franchise is all set to make a grand return! The trio of Baburao, Raju, and Shyam are going to return to the silver screen with their signature quirks and antics. Ever since the announcement of ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ fans can’t keep their calm. Recently, reports suggested that the project has finally hit the floors. Now, Paresh Rawal aka Baburao himself has teased the release date.

On Tuesday, a fan randomly enquired about the release of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ on X. When Paresh Rawal re-posted the trailer of ‘Andaz Apna Apna,’ a fan commented, “We are waiting for Babu Bhai Mr. Teza.” In a surprising move, the actor dropped an update on the film’s release. Rawal replied, “Soon soon! Before the next monsoon!” Seems like fans can expect the rollercoaster ride to hit theatres in the summer of 2026. Moreover, alongside, Paresh Raval, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, director Priyadarshan is also returning at the helm.

Soon soon ! Before the next monsoon ! https://t.co/04nLQlL8Ww Advertisement — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 8, 2025



Meanwhile, during a previous interaction, Priyadarshan acknowledged the challenges of ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ He said, “It is going to be very challenging to make the third part because there will be too many expectations. Characters have gotten older and accordingly, people should believe…these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let’s see how it works.”

The celebrated ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise found its inception in 2000. The title emerged as a genre-defining film gaining a massive fandom. Fans hail the title as one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The ace trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal brought the comedy ride to life. Additionally, the second instalment made its way in 2006 and continued the signature essence of the film.

Priyadarshan teased ‘Hera Pheri 3’ after Akshay Kumar wished the filmmaker with an endearing post. On the post, Priyadarshan replied, Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift, I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3, are you ready, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal?”. Soon, Akshay expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He posted, “Sir!!! Your birthday, and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi Hera Pheri. @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir.”