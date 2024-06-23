Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol revisit ‘Barsaat’ memories

Twinkle Khanna recently gave fans a delightful blast from the past by sharing a heartwarming reunion photo with her co-star Bobby Deol from their film “Barsaat.” The actress turned author took to social media to share the nostalgic moment, captioning it as “Kal and Aaj Kal.” In her caption, she not only expressed her joy at seeing Bobby Deol thriving but also reminisced about the sweet memories they shared on set.

The post didn’t just serve as a trip down memory lane for Twinkle, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Bobby in “Barsaat,” but also sparked curiosity among fans about their own nostalgic moments. Twinkle encouraged her followers to share their nostalgic stories in the comments, sparking a wave of sentimentality among her followers.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

For Twinkle, “Barsaat” holds a special place in her heart as it marked her entry into the world of cinema. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the romantic action film not only launched Twinkle’s acting career but also left an indelible mark on Bollywood.

What are Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol up to?

While Twinkle bid adieu to acting after her last film “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega” in 2001, Bobby Deol has continued to captivate audiences with his performances. His recent success with “Animal” has solidified his position in the industry, with a string of promising projects lined up.

Bobby’s upcoming films include “Kanguva,” a fantasy action spectacle directed by Siva, followed by “Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit,” a thrilling period action-adventure helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

About ‘Barsaat’:

The journey of “Barsaat” wasn’t without its challenges, as both Twinkle and Bobby faced hurdles during filming. From Deol’s leg injury during a scene in London, which required him to use crutches for over a year, to Twinkle fainting on set at Rohtang Pass, the making of the film was riddled with obstacles.

Despite the challenges, the chemistry between the lead actors on screen was undeniable. However, behind the scenes, reports suggest that their relationship was less than amicable, with Deol’s behavior reportedly irking Twinkle on several occasions.

Nevertheless, the enduring legacy of “Barsaat” remains intact, serving as a testament to the talent and resilience of its cast and crew. And recent reunion of Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol is a heartwarming reminder of the bonds forged on the silver screen.