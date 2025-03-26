Sunny Deol opens up on the return of the era of the Deols

Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his film, ‘Jaat’ backed by Mythri Movie Makers with Gopichand Malineni at the helm. During the trailer launch event, he reflected on the return of Deols to the film industry following his ‘Gadar 2’ and Bobby Deol’s smash-hit ‘Animal.’ Talking about it he said that Bobby, Dharmendra, and he have started a new chapter in their careers.

While the trio has been a part of the film industry for a long time, they were away from the film in the past couple of years. Recently, Sunny Deol made his grand return with ‘Gadar 2’ while Bobby Deol won hearts with his role in ‘Animal.’ With their recent successful stints, the family has been once again taking on major titles. During the media interaction, he was asked if the new phase puts pressure on his shoulders. To this, the actor replied that he had been waiting to get buried in work.

Sunny said, “I don’t think it adds pressure. It’s high time (we got this kind of work). We were waiting for it. It always takes us years back. That’s how the family has been, and that’s how we are. Ise kehte hain aap mehnat karo, waqt kab ayega, pata nahi. Aur ladte raho, hato mat. (They say, you never know when your time will come, so, keep working hard. And keep fighting, don’t back down).”

When probed about his upcoming stints, he said, “I can only talk about Jaat right now. I am working on several films. I am fortunate enough to see that all these films are being made. I’ve been waiting for a long time for projects to shape up for me. Gadar 2 began all of that for me. I am doing Jaat right now. I’ll speak when the time is right to discuss these other projects. All of these are amazing subjects.”

Touted to be “the biggest action film of the country,” Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory are co-producing ‘Jaat.’ S Thaman has composed the music for the upcoming film with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla have also joined the technical team working on the project. This action film will mark Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol, the film will also feature Randeep Hooda Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. The film will hit theatres on 10 April.