5 years of ‘Angrezi Medium’: When Big B’s note left Radhikka Madan in tears

It’s been five years since ‘Angrezi Medium’ hit the screens, and fans still can’t get over the heartwarming father-daughter bond portrayed by Irrfan Khan and Radhikka Madan. But did you know that Radhikka received an unexpected and legendary pat on the back that left her speechless?

The film, which beautifully captured the struggles of a middle-class family and a daughter’s dream to study abroad, was a tearjerker and a laughter riot rolled into one. While Irrfan’s performance was naturally brilliant, Radhikka’s portrayal of his ambitious and loving daughter was a revelation.

As praises flooded in from critics and fans alike, Radhikka’s big moment arrived when none other than Amitabh Bachchan sent her a bouquet and a handwritten note. Yes, Big B himself!

In the note, the iconic actor wrote, “This is Amitabh Bachchan, and I write to you with the greatest of admiration for your work in ‘Angrezi Medium.’ I saw the film yesterday and just could not resist writing to you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity & all success to you.”

Imagine receiving that from the legend of Indian cinema! Radhikka was over the moon and couldn’t hold back her emotions.

Sharing the moment on her social media, she wrote, “Thankfully I didn’t faint when I actually received it… I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary-eyed, in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true, Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances. #AngreziMedium 14.3.2020.”

Her journey in ‘Angrezi Medium’ wasn’t just about acting; it was about stepping into the shoes of every middle-class student who dreams big and faces the reality of financial struggles. Radhikka’s nuanced performance touched hearts and proved she’s here to stay.

‘Angrezi Medium,’ directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, was a standalone sequel to the 2017 hit ‘Hindi Medium.’ The film starred the late Irrfan Khan, Radhikka Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a special role. Shot across Udaipur and London, it was also Irrfan’s last film before his untimely passing in 2020.

Despite the film’s theatrical release being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it found a new life on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing audiences to appreciate its emotional depth and brilliant performances.