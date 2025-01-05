Triptii Dimri hits back at ‘anti-feminist’ label for ‘Animal’: “It was a big film for me”

Actress Triptii Dimri, known for her standout performances in ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, recently reflected on her decision to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’.

The 2023 film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, achieved significant commercial success but drew criticism for promoting toxic masculinity.

Despite the backlash, Triptii shared her perspective, emphasizing that she never viewed ‘Animal’ as “anti-feminist.”

In an interview with Filmfare, Triptii explained her approach to choosing roles. “I don’t label films as feminist or anti-feminist,” she said, adding that her choices go with her connection to the characters and trust in the directors.

Reflecting on her journey, she noted that her roles in ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’ were deeply personal, shaped by her attachment to the stories and the creative teams behind them.

When it came to ‘Animal’, Triptii revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared only limited details about the plot, focusing instead on her character. For Triptii, this was a refreshing change. “It was different from the ‘goody’ characters I’ve played before,” she said.

Vanga’s vision for her character further intrigued her. According to Triptii, he described the character as someone with innocence and kindness in her eyes, paired with a strong determination to achieve her goals. This contrast, she said, made the role both challenging and rewarding for her.

Another factor that drew her to the project was the scale of the production. While her previous films were smaller in scope, ‘Animal’ offered her a chance to experience the workings of a big-budget film.

“It was exciting to learn how large-scale films are made,” she shared, while reaffirming her passion for the kind of intimate, character-driven projects she had done earlier.