Arjun Kapoor opens up on Sridevi, family drama, and tragedy

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared memories of his childhood spent on the sets of ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ (1993), a high-budget film produced by his father, Boney Kapoor, and starring his uncle, Anil Kapoor, alongside Sridevi.

Arjun fondly recalled, “My entire life with my father was being on that set. Even today, it stands out as one of the biggest films we’ve ever made. It cost ₹10 crore in 1992, which was massive at the time.”

Advertisement

The film featured an ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher, with a unique twist—a pigeon named Django, who Arjun revealed was his favorite character in the movie. Despite the star-studded lineup, the film failed at the box office, but it left an indelible mark on Arjun’s childhood.

Advertisement

At the time, Sridevi, whom Arjun respectfully referred to as “Sridevi ma’am,” was dating Boney Kapoor, despite him being married to Arjun’s mother, Mona Kapoor. Boney later divorced Mona and married Sridevi in 1996, when Arjun was 10 years old, and his younger sister, Anshula, was five.

The couple had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who have since followed in their parents’ footsteps into acting.

The family dynamics were full of complications, but tragedy brought them closer. Sridevi’s untimely death in 2018 from accidental drowning left the family shattered. Arjun, who had already lost his mother to cancer in 2012, stepped up for his stepsisters, Janhvi and Khushi.

“I felt protective of them after the tragedy,” he admitted in an earlier interview, adding that the loss strengthened his bond with his sister Anshula.