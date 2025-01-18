Top 5 scenes from ‘Deva’ that gave fans an adrenaline rush

Shahid Kapoor is back in the action scene and that to how! The highly awaited trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s massy actioner ‘Deva’ is out. The trailer offers a glimpse into the high-stakes storyline that brims with pulse-pounding action sequences. As Shahid enthrals with his swag and powerful stunts, Pooja Hegde elevates the plot with her grace and compelling screen presence. The promising trailer is filled with impressive scenes and dialogues which have sent fans into a frenzy. Since the release of the trailer, fans have flooded social media appreciating the cast and the trailer.

Here’s a look at the best scenes from the ‘Deva’ trailer that have taken the internet by storm:

“I Am Mafia”

Shahid Kapoor’s fierce range and unhinged personality as Deva is on full display when he declares “I am Mafia” to a goon. This short and crisp dialogue reminds the viewers that he is more than just a cop—he is a mafia to the goons. The scene has given fans an adrenaline rush, promising a riveting action spectacle.

Train Race Sequence

The scene where Shahid Kapoor is seen running as a speeding train passes through the background has left fans in awe. Although he is chasing the goons, his determination, speed, and intense fierceness take the sequence to another level.

Mirror Scene

As the intriguing trailer draws to a close, Shahid Kapoor stands in front of a mirror. He glares intensely at his reflection, sending chills down viewers’ spines. The moment is at once subtle and fierce. It perfectly captures the wrath and determination that is brimming inside Deva.

Shahid’s Riveting Entry

Shahid starts dominating screens as Deva as he enters the scene with unbeatable swag. The actor enters in his jeep alongside a speeding bike, promising a powerful persona. Additionally, his nonchalance and effortless style make this scene unmissable.

Hook Step Scene

During the “Ala Re Ala Deva Ala” song, Shahid and Pooja perform the iconic hook step that sets an electric and vibrant mood. Moreover, the playful and energetic moment showcases a different shade of Deva’s personality.

Meanwhile,with a promising trailer, fans expect a complete package of action entertainment. Rosshan Andrrews is taking charge as the director and Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are bankrolling the title. The explosive action thriller ‘Deva’ is going to release on January 31, 2025.

