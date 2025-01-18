‘Deva’ trailer: netizens in awe as Shahid Kapoor returns to the action terrain

The highly awaited trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s massy actioner ‘Deva’ is finally out! Following the release of an intense teaser and pulsating tracks, the trailer has taken the anticipation quotient to a new high. As per fans’ expectations, Shahid Kapoor is back in his action avatar as he gears up to set theatres ablaze with his intense stunt sequences. The trailer promises a gripping and fast-paced narrative generously doused with pulse-pounding action sequences. Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have backed the film. As Shahid returns to the action terrain as an unhinged cop, fans can’t help but flood social media with comments.

In ‘Deva,’ Shahid Kapoor essays the role of Dev Ambre. He is a fearless cop who doesn’t mind bending the rules to make sure the culprits suffer. However, he has his own complexities and seemingly has a deep-seated fear. Sending fans into a nostalgic ride, the actor returns to the action genre after a while. Fans can’t help but remember Shahid’s blockbuster actioner ‘Kaminey’ after catching the trailer of the upcoming film. Joining him in the actioner is Pooja Hegde. Her charm, skill, and presence elevate the plot adding another layer of depth.

Following the trailer, several fans have taken to social media to appreciate the trailer and the cast members. One user stated, “Outstanding trailer. #deva will win audience hearts.” Another fan wrote, “#DevaTrailer raises the bar with Shahid Kapoor’s intensity and Pooja Hegde’s charm.”

The wait is over! The #Deva trailer is finally here, and it’s a MASSIVE adrenaline rush! Witness Shahid Kapoor like never before, with Pooja Hegde bringing the magic! Watch now and feel the power! ✨ #Deva #ShahidKapoor #PoojaHegdehttps://t.co/uDmHB0myyR — (@shanaticH) January 17, 2025

This scene from the #DevaTrailer gave me chills @shahidkapoor, your performance is truly unmatched.. what an incredible actor you are! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q5Kw5fRBxC — Proud Being A Shanatic (@Shahidz_somi) January 17, 2025



With a promising trailer, fans expect a complete package of action entertainment. Rosshan Andrrews is taking charge as the director and Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are bankrolling the title. The explosive action thriller ‘Deva’ is going to release on January 31, 2025.

On the work front, Shahid’s last was the rom-com ‘Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. Moving ahead, the actor is reuniting with ‘Kaminey’ and ‘Haider’ director, Vishal Bharadwaj. In the film, the actor will star opposite Triptii Dimri.

