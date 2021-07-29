Sanjay Dutt has starred in movies such as Khalnayak (1993), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), and Agneepath (2012). As a child artist, he made his on-screen debut in his father’s film, Reshma Aur Shera (1972), and then made his Bollywood debut in Rocky (1981). Despite a relatively low budget, the film was a very successful venture at the box office for Dutt. His career of nearly four decades has seen him win several awards, and he has enjoyed considerable success in the industry. Here is a listicle of some of his top films.

Have a look:

1. Rocky- 1981

Tina Munim, Reena Roy, Ranjeet, and Aruna Irani appeared in Rocky, directed by Sunil Dutt. This film describes the birth of a son to a construction worker.

2. Vidhaata- 1982

Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amrish Puri appeared in Vidhaata, directed by Subhash Ghai. Box office earnings for the movie were INR 16 crores.

3. Sadak- 1991

Avtar Gill and Pooja Bhatt star in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak. As one of the year’s top five hits, the movie was a huge success.

4. Khalnayak- 1993

Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishna, Anupam Kher, Raakhee, Neena Gupta, and others starred in Subhash Ghai’s movie Khalnayak. A super hit at the box office, the movie made INR 215 million. The story circles around a gangster who has been arrested but manages to escape from prison easily.

5. Vaastav: The Reality- 1999

Mahesh Manjrekar directed Vaastav: The Reality starred Namrata Shirodkar, Mohnish Behl, Reema Lagoo, Shivaji Satam, as well as Paresh Rawal. Box office earnings were 17 crores and the film was a huge hit.

6. Kaante- 2002

Sanjay Gupta directed this film and co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Malaika Arora. The film grossed INR 320 million at the box office.

7. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S – 2003

The film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Arshad Warsi, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Sunil Dutt, and Boman Irani. The film’s budget was 10 crores and it collected 30.75 crores. The film is the story of a goon who is interested in getting his medical degree.

8. Dhamaal- 2007

Director Indra Kumar directed the movie, which starred Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Aashish Chaudhary. The film’s budget was INR 300 million and its box office receipts were INR 887.5 million. An action film about four friends who want to make some quick money.

9. Agneepath- 2012

Director Karan Malhotra directed Agneepath which was co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, and Priyanka Chopra. At the box office, the film earned INR 1.93 billion on a budget of 600 million. This film tells the story of a young man who seeks revenge against his family for the injustice they have suffered.

10. Son of Sardar- 2012

The film is directed by Ashwni Dhir and stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Mukul Dev, and Vindu Dara Singh. The budget of the film was INR 300 million and box office earnings were INR 1.50 billion. A story of rival families whose members kill each other’s heads is told in the movie.