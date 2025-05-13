Rishab Shetty teams up with Bhushan Kumar for ‘Jai Hanuman’

Get ready for another cinematic spectacle, as ‘Kantara’ star Rishab Shetty gears up to portray one of Hindu mythology’s most beloved deities—Lord Hanuman—in the upcoming film ‘Jai Hanuman’.

And the excitement has doubled with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series stepping in to present the film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Ever since ‘Jai Hanuman’ was announced during the grand Pran Pratishtha celebrations at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, the buzz around the project has only intensified.

Now, with this powerful collaboration between some of Indian cinema’s most respected names, expectations are sky-high.

The film is being directed by Prasanth Varma, the man behind the surprise hit ‘HanuMan’. Known for his unique blend of mythology and cutting-edge visuals, Varma is all set to take the audience on another awe-inspiring ride.

Sharing his vision, he said, “‘Jai Hanuman’ is not just a film—it’s a heartfelt tribute to devotion, strength, and faith. We’re combining mythological grandeur with modern storytelling techniques to make something truly unforgettable.”

Rishab Shetty, who captivated audiences nationwide with his raw, rooted performance in ‘Kantara’, now steps into the divine role of Lord Hanuman in ‘Jai Hanuman’. His casting alone is enough to pique curiosity, given his knack for emotionally intense and culturally rich roles.

On the business side of things, the involvement of Bhushan Kumar brings major backing to the film. Taran Adarsh, a known trade analyst, took to Instagram to confirm this major update, calling it a “landmark collaboration.”

Kumar’s T-Series has been behind several big-budget hits, and with ‘Jai Hanuman’, he’s diving deeper into epic, devotional cinema.

Speaking about this collaboration, Bhushan Kumar said, “With ‘Jai Hanuman’, we’re entering a space of grand, culturally anchored storytelling. Partnering with Mythri Movie Makers and working with Rishab Shetty makes this project even more meaningful.”

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar from Mythri Movie Makers also shared their enthusiasm: “We are incredibly proud to bring ‘Jai Hanuman’ to the screen. This is a story close to our hearts, and with Rishab Shetty on board, we’re confident it’ll strike a chord with audiences across the country.”

Currently in pre-production, the film is likely to begin shooting soon.