The entire planet is suffering from the global pandemic. Considering India, the entire nation is under lockdown, with some relaxations given to green and orange zone areas. Amidst all this, the shooting of movies has come to a halt. People across the country are in home quarantine and have been using their time to do something out of the box. Some are busy in learning new things, while some have been trying their hands on their hobbies. There are some as well sharing throwback pictures and videos of the time, when everything was normal. Bollywood celebs are also in the same league and have been using their time productively. They keep on updating their activities on their respective social media handles, which acts as a treat for their fans. Among all, Vidya Balan has been keeping her busy with one or the other thing.

Recently, the actress has shared her quarantine life with the fans. With an aim to keep its workforce engaged and motivated amidst the global pandemic, Big FM had launched the “Onward and Upward – The Big FM Morning Show – Lockdown series” for its employees. The show recently featured Vidya Balan as a guest speaker. The acclaimed actor opened up about her life amidst lockdown in a candid conversation led by Big RJ Vrajesh Hirjee.

“During these trying times, I have realized that I can be self-reliant. Though we depend on a lot of things generally, I have understood that there’s nothing I can’t live without. While I know this is an extremely challenging phase, I feel blessed and grateful for everything I have. This is the time to count our blessings,” Vidya said.

Talking about how she is contributing in these times in her own way, she revealed, “Each one of us can do our bit for society to help overcome the pandemic. I have contributed to CINTA who are raising funds for out of work actors and other technicians. I am also associated with the non-profit organization Roti Bank who are providing food to homeless, migrant and daily wage workers. We are also raising funds to provide PPEs for medical staff and have raised 5500 kits in just two days. Currently, these are the causes I am most passionate about.”

Adding further on how she is keeping herself busy, the actor said, “I look forward to doing something new every day. I watch a lot of news to keep myself aware and informed. In these testing times, there is a lot of positive news as well that gives us all a ray of hope. I am exploring my love for cooking and doing other household chores, it keeps me occupied and I am far away from boredom.”

Through her conversation, Vidya surely proves that everyone is together in this fight.