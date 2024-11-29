‘The Sabarmati Report’ hits ₹28.16 cr in 2 weeks!

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is riding a wave of success as it enters its second week at the box office, amassing an impressive ₹28.16 crore so far. The film, lauded for its bold storytelling and gripping narrative, has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

Since its release, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has sparked widespread discussion across the nation. With powerful word-of-mouth and rave reviews, it continues to draw crowds to theaters. The film’s depiction of a pivotal chapter in Indian history has earned it high praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Adding to its growing popularity, the movie has been declared tax-free in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha.

The movie’s success also highlights the public’s appetite for meaningful cinema that sheds light on significant moments in history. In a market often dominated by mainstream commercial films, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has proven that authentic storytelling resonates deeply with viewers.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, the movie is directed by Dheeraj Sarna. It features a stellar cast led by Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, whose performances have been widely appreciated.