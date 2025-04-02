Raashii Khanna turns workout grind into pure fun—and fans can’t get enough!

Who said fitness has to be all work and no play? Raashii Khanna is here to prove otherwise! The pan-India sensation is not just about power-packed performances on screen but also about bringing energy and joy to everything she does—yes, even the gym!

In her latest workout post, Raashii gives fans a peek into her intense training sessions, showing off some serious strength while keeping the vibes lighthearted.

From lifting weights to agility drills, she’s pushing her limits—but not without a little fun! With a cheeky caption, “Every day, I show up. Every day, I complain. Every day, I survive. Relatable?” she makes it clear that even the fittest stars have their share of struggles.

Watch the fun unfold here with Raashii Khanna:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Fans are absolutely loving this refreshing take on fitness, flooding the comments with heart emojis and praise for her dedication.

Many are calling her the “most relatable gym buddy,” while others are drawing motivation from her consistency.

Beyond her fitness game, Raashii is also making waves in the industry. Fresh off her powerful role in ‘The Sabarmati Report’, she’s been turning heads with hints of upcoming projects.

Recently spotted at Excel Entertainment’s office, speculation is running wild about what’s next for the actress. Could it be another Bollywood blockbuster? A gripping web series? Only time will tell!