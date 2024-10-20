‘The Fable’ ft Manoj Bajpayee to premiere at MAMI 2024

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film ‘The Fable’ is gearing up for a prominent debut in India after making waves internationally. Directed by Raam Reddy, this film is going to premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, bringing it closer to home after an impressive journey through the global film circuit.

Its global introduction took place at the prestigious Berlinale (Berlin International Film Festival), where it received widespread appreciation. Following this, the film was also selected for the Valladolid SEMINCI in Spain before heading to its Asian premiere in Mumbai, according to a report by Variety.

‘The Fable’ is a captivating narrative that weaves together mystery and personal exploration. The film revolves around Dev, portrayed by the versatile Manoj Bajpayee, and his family, who live a peaceful life on their estate in the Himalayas.

Their tranquility upends when mysterious fires start breaking out on the estate, leading Dev and his family into a deeper search for truth and reality. The plot delves into themes of identity, family bonds, and the quest for understanding one’s place in the world, adding layers of depth to what at first glance seems like a simple family drama.

Guneet Monga, the Oscar-winning producer and founder of Sikhya Entertainment, has expressed her pride in ‘The Fable’s’ journey.

In a social media post, Monga shared her excitement about the film’s upcoming appearance at the MAMI festival. She highlighted that after the heartwarming response at Berlinale, it was a proud moment for Sikhya Entertainment to join hands with Raam Reddy as executive producers for this project and to bring it to an Indian audience. Monga’s post reflected her deep connection with the film, saying, “The Fable is an Indian film at heart which deserves to be experienced by audiences worldwide. We all grew up with fables, perhaps it’s time to revisit one.”

‘The Fable’ features an impressive cast alongside Bajpayee, including notable talents like Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome. In addition to these seasoned actors, the film marks the debut of Hiral Sidhu, while young actor Awan Pookot adds a fresh dynamic to the story.

The film is production of Pratap Reddy and Sunmin Park under their respective banners, Prspctvs Productions and Maxmedia. It stands out as an Indian-American co-production, similar to Reddy’s earlier critically acclaimed film ‘Thithi’ (2016).

One of the unique aspects of ‘The Fable’ is its visual style, with the entire film shot on 16mm, giving it a distinct aesthetic that stands out in an era dominated by digital filmmaking. This choice adds a layer of nostalgia and rawness to the narrative, enhancing its connection to the fable-like atmosphere that the story seeks to evoke.