Arth: Restored classic to premiere at MAMI film festival

The iconic film ‘Arth’, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, is ready to make a grand return to the big screen. The restored version of the 1982 classic will be showcased at the prestigious MAMI Film Festival on October 20th.

‘Arth’ follows a deeply emotional narrative, capturing the complexities of love, betrayal, and self-discovery. When it first released, it resonated with audiences across the country, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

One of its standout performances came from Shabana Azmi, who earned the National Award for Best Actress for her role, a performance still celebrated today as one of the finest in Indian cinema. The film also featured Smita Patil.

Advertisement

The NFDC-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) restored ‘Arth’ as part of the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM).

This project, initiated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, aims to preserve India’s cinematic heritage by digitizing and restoring iconic films.

Mahesh Bhatt, reflecting on the restoration, shared a personal connection to the film, saying, “‘Arth’ came from my own wounds. It captured the pulse of life, with raw, unfiltered emotions.” The meticulous restoration process involved digitizing a 35mm print of the film in 4K resolution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMI Mumbai Film Festival (@mumbaifilmfestival)

Despite the challenges of heavy scratches, dust, chemical stains, and even missing frames, the restoration team worked diligently to bring the film back to life, adhering to strict archival standards. They also addressed the audio issues, ensuring that viewers can enjoy ‘Arth’ in its original, powerful form.

Bhatt expressed his gratitude for the restoration, noting that this screening at MAMI offers a new generation the opportunity to connect with the film’s timeless themes. For those who have never experienced ‘Arth’, this restored version is a chance to witness a piece of cinematic history that remains as relevant today as it was over four decades ago.