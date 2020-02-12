Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad has been making headlines ever since its inception. After sharing the first look poster, the makers dropped an impactful trailer on January 31 which garnered a lot of public attention.

Overwhelmed with the response, the makers of the film decided to share another glimpse of the film but with a twist.

Thappad trailer 2 begins on a light note and shows the relationship of Amu (Taapsee Pannu) and her husband (Pavail Gulati). Everything seems normal until the male lead slaps his wife at a party.

Then we see Taapsee breaking the fourth wall and asking the viewers if they are waiting for the scenes that follow. She then reiterates the theme of the film, that it is never okay to hit a woman and asks the viewers to report the trailer so that it becomes the most reported trailer of the world.

The trailer concludes with Taapsee saying, “Thappad, bas itni si baat, nahi hai.”

The first trailer of Thappad began on a grave note and featured Amu fighting those around her, stating that one slap isn’t a trivial matter.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Ram Kapoor and Manav Kaul among others.

It is slated to hit the silver screens on February 28, 2020.

Watch trailer 2