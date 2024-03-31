Dia Mirza shares sweet birthday wish for daughter Samaira

Dia Mirza, the renowned actor, celebrated a milestone moment over the weekend as her daughter, Samaira Rekhi, celebrated 15th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Dia poured her heart out in a heartfelt post, sharing a series of precious snapshots capturing the essence of their bond. Clad in matching white outfits, Dia and Samaira exuded sheer joy as they posed for a radiant selfie, basking in the warmth of the sun. Dia added a touch of flair with a traditional Pahadi cap, accentuating her beaming smile.

One particular photo stood out, capturing a serene moment as Dia, Samaira, and Avyaan, her son with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, indulged in a cozy nap in the backseat of a car. The images spoke volumes about the cherished moments shared between a mother and her children.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

The post swiftly garnered an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and fellow members of the entertainment industry. Among the sea of greetings, mom-to-be Richa Chadha and actor Fatima Sana Shaikh extended their heartfelt wishes to the birthday girl, Samaira.

Dia Mirza’s journey into motherhood took a beautiful turn in 2021 when she tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony. Their union was blessed with the arrival of Avyaan, adding another layer of joy to their lives. Samaira, Vaibhav’s daughter from his previous marriage, completes their loving family portrait.

While relishing the joys of motherhood, Dia continues to grace the silver screen with her talent. Her latest venture, ‘Dhak Dhak,’ a captivating road drama featuring a stellar cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, has garnered attention for its bold narrative. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, ‘Dhak Dhak’ promises an exhilarating journey, challenging societal norms and embracing the spirit of adventure.

As Dia Mirza celebrates the milestone of her daughter’s 15th birthday, she encapsulates the essence of maternal love and the beauty of family bonds, reminding us all of the priceless moments that truly matter in life.