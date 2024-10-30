CBFC demands extensive cuts from ‘Singham Again’; Ramayana references clipped

Releasing on November 1, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film ‘Singham Again’ had to chop several scenes. Ahead of the film’s release, it received a UA certificate from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). However, the makers were instructed to modify and delete several scenes. A total of 7.12 minutes of footage has been reportedly deleted. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, scenes of Ranveer Singh’s Simbaa flirting and Ramayana references have been affected.

As per the report, the makers were asked to modify a 23-second-long “match cut” graphics juxtaposing Lord Rama, Sita, and Lord Hanuman as Singham, Avni, and Simmba. The board also requested that a 23-second clip of “Singham with Shri Ram, touching feet” be modified. Additionally, “The makers were then asked to delete the 16-second visual of Raavan grabbing, pulling and pushing Sita in the drama scene”. Moving ahead, a 29-second scene of “Hanuman burning and dialogue of Simmba flirting” was clipped.

Four of Zubair’s (Arjun Kapoor) dialogues were deleted and modified. Moreover, the dialogue between Arjun Kapoor’s character and Simmba was modified. The shots of the constitutional head were also deleted and the dialogues were suitably modified in two places.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)



Additional changes include a 26-second dialogue and visuals’ removal and adjustment as it “affected international diplomatic relations of India with neighbouring states”. Furthermore, the scene of the beheading inside the police station was also blurred. The colour of the religious flag was suitably changed, and the use of the ‘Shiv Strota’ in the background music was removed. Lastly, Arjun Kapoor’s dialogue “Teri kahaani ka Raavan main hoon, tere chahite ko bhej” was modified. The final runtime of the film is now 2 hours 24 minutes and 12 seconds.

Also Read: Rape accused Andrew Tate makes a racist comment about Diljit Dosanjh

Moving ahead, CBFC asked the makers to redraft the disclaimer stating that “This film is purely a work of fiction… Although the film is inspired by the story of Lord Ram, neither its narrative nor the characters should be viewed as revered deities… The story features contemporary characters of today… or societies, and their cultures, customs, practices, and traditions.”

‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. Meanwhile, the first instalment of the ‘Singham’ series, racked up 141 crores against a budget of 40 crores. The second film, ‘Singham Returns’ followed in its footsteps and amassed 216 crores against its development budget of 105 crores. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2014. Releasing on November 1 on Diwali, ‘Singham Again’ will clash with Anees Bazmee’s highly awaited film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’